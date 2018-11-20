Saints' Alex Okafor: Brings down quarterback in win
Okafor posted two solo tackles and a sack during Sunday's 48-7 win against the Eagles.
Okafor now has a sack in each of the Saints' last two games, vaulting his total to three on the year. Okafor has seen an increased workload as of late with Marcus Davenport (toe) sidelined.
