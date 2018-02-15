Saints' Alex Okafor: Could miss part of training camp
Okafor (torn Achilles) could miss the beginning of training camp, Sean Fazende of Fox8live.com reports.
There is little to no indication that the rehabilitation process will linger into the regular season so that is less of a concern at the moment. Okafor was on pace to reel in a sizable contract this offseason prior to tearing his Achilles in Week 11, but the Saints appear have some reservations following the injury. Regardless of where he ends up, Okafor's status is likely to remain in question as training camp inches closer.
