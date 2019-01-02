Saints' Alex Okafor: Dealing with light hyper-extension
Okafor is dealing with a hyper-extension, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The specifics of the injury haven't been released but Okafor re-assured reporters Wednesday that the issue is nothing serious. By all accounts, Okafor is on track to resume practicing next week. He'll benefit from the Saints' first-round playoff bye.
More News
-
Saints' Alex Okafor: Brings down quarterback in win•
-
Saints' Alex Okafor: Half sack in win•
-
Saints' Alex Okafor: Returns to practice•
-
Saints' Alex Okafor: Dealing with minor ankle and knee issues•
-
Saints' Alex Okafor: Avoids major injury•
-
Saints' Alex Okafor: Goes down with leg injury at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...