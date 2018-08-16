Saints' Alex Okafor: Dealing with minor ankle and knee issues
Updating a prior report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Okafor has actually suffered a bone bruise in the knee and an ankle sprain, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
It was initially believed that Okafor had suffered a major injury but, while a bone bruise and an ankle sprain could take some time to heal, he's gotten off relatively easy as far as injuries go. When healthy, Okafor is expected to serve as a key pass-rusher for the Saints in 2018.
