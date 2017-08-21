Okafor started and recorded a sack, a quarterback hit and two tackles for a loss in about a quarter of action in the Saints' preseason game Sunday against the Chargers.

According to Jeff Duncan of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, Okafor is the clear leader to start at defensive end in Week 1. The Saints have been searching for years for a serviceable starting option opposite Cameron Jordan along the defensive line, and it appears Okafor could be a viable fit after spending the last four seasons in Arizona. While the 26-year-old primarily played outside linebacker in the Cardinals' 3-4 defensive scheme, he flashed impressive edge-rushing abilities at times. It remains to be seen whether Okafor can provide enough sack to consistently make a fantasy impact, but assuming he's able to lock down a starting gig, he may be worth a flier in deeper IDP formats.