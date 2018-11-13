Okafor recorded three tackles (two solo) and 0.5 sacks across 38 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Through nine games, Okafor has 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Those numbers are down from last season but it should be noted that the veteran is now competing with rookie Marcus Davenport (toe) for reps. Davenport (toe) will likely remain out for a few more weeks, which will lead to increased action for Okafor.