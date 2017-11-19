Okafor hurt his leg Sunday against the Redskins and left the field on a cart, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The details and severity of this injury is unclear, and if he doesn't return Sunday, more information will be released Wednesday at the latest. Okafor has been an instrumental on the Saints' defensive front, with 37 tackles (26 solo) and 4.5 sacks through nine games. Rookie Trey Hendrickson will slot in at defensive end until Okafor is healthy again.