Coming off season-ending Achilles' surgery last November, Okafor (Achilles) has been a full participant to start training camp reports Larry Holder of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. Prior to his Week 11 injury, Okafor amassed a career-high 43 tackles to go along with 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games.

Okafor re-signed with the Saints this offseason but it was uncertain whether he would be ready for training camp. Not only is Okafor playing, he looks to have the inside track for the starting defensive-end position opposite Cameron Jordan with touted rookie Marcus Davenport struggling through some early growing pains. Given the Saints' substantial investment in Davenport, the most likely scenario involves him and Okafor spitting playing time, but the veteran could grab the lion's share of snaps if he recaptures his pre-injury form.