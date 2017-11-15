Saints' Alex Okafor: Notches another sack in win
Okafor recorded a sack in Sunday's win over the Bills to bring his season total up to 4.5.
On the day, Okafor recorded four tackles (three solo) to go along with the sack. The 26-year-old was heavily involved throughout the day, as he saw 41 snaps (85.0 percent), which was the second highest total on the team.
