Okafor was diagnosed with a torn Achilles after being evaluated Monday and will miss the rest of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

As the Saints had feared when Okafor was carted off the field in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Redskins, the starting defensive end sustained a significant injury and will likely be headed to injured reserve. Okafor, who signed a one-year, $2 million contract in March, has been an unsung hero of the Saints' defensive turnaround this season, recording 43 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games. With surgery awaiting him and potentially keeping him sidelined to begin the 2018 campaign, Okafor may have a cool market as he heads into free agency this winter. The Saints, meanwhile, are expected to rely on a rotation of Hau'oli Kikaha and Trey Hendrickson to fill the defensive end spot opposite top pass rusher Cameron Jordan.