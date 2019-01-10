Saints' Alex Okafor: Practices in full
Okafor (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Okafor was limited in practice to begin the week due to a hyperextension in his knee, and now appears to have fully recovered. Barring any setbacks, expect the 27-year-old defensive end to draw his usual start during Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Eagles.
