Okafor (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Okafor was limited in practice to begin the week due to a hyperextension in his knee, and now appears to have fully recovered. Barring any setbacks, expect the 27-year-old defensive end to draw his usual start during Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Eagles.

