Okafor made five tackles (three solo) and notched his first sack as a Saint in Sunday's win against the Panthers.

Okafor, who signed with the Saints this offseason, has 14 total tackles through three games. The fifth-year pro continues to start at defensive end and see most of the playing time opposite Cameron Jordan, but he will have to start making a few more plays as a pass rusher to warrant ownership in many IDP leagues.