Saints' Alex Okafor: Returning to New Orleans
Okafor (Achilles) is re-signing with the Saints on a two-year, $10 million contract, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
After signing a one-year deal with New Orleans last offseason, Okafor put together an excellent 2017 campaign in which he amassed a career-high 43 tackles to go along with 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games before tearing an Achilles. The 2013 fourth-rounder subsequently decided to test his worth on the open market and had a confirmed visit to Tampa Bay this offseason, but it's now apparent he'll stay with the Saints for the time being. If he can secure the starting left defensive end role in advance of the regular season -- while avoiding any hiccups in his rehab -- Okafor should be firmly on the IDP radar while playing opposite 2017 first-team All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan. According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Okafor is on track to be ready for Week 1.
