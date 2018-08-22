Saints' Alex Okafor: Returns to practice
Okafor (knee) returned to practice in pads, Joel A. Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Okafor's appearance in pads hints that he'll be ready for the season opener. Okafor figures to split time with rookie Marcus Davenport at the right defensive end spot.
