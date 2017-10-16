Saints' Alex Okafor: Sack, forced fumble in Week 6
Okafor notched two tackles (both solo), a pass defense, a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's win against the Lions.
Okafor now has a sack in two of his last three games. On Sunday, his takedown of Matthew Stafford in the end zone caused Stafford to cough up the ball, which was recovered by Kenny Vaccaro for a first-quarter touchdown. While he still has only 19 tackles on the season, Okafor has picked up his game of late and may be worthy of a roster spot in some deeper IDP leagues. Okafor and the Saints will face an injury-riddled Packers offense in Week 7.
