Saints' Alex Okafor: To hit open market
Despite agreeing to a two-year contract with New Orleans last offseason, Okafor is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the league year March 13, Herbie Toepe of NFL.com reports.
At the time Okafor signed, he was coming back from an Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season. As part of the deal, Okafor's representatives reportedly bargained for a clause in Okafor's contract that allowed the defensive end to become an unrestricted free agent if he totaled at least three sacks in 2018. Since Okafor ultimately recorded four sacks, he was able to trigger the clause, which now sets the 28-year-old up for a potential pay raise on the open market this offseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...