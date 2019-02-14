Despite agreeing to a two-year contract with New Orleans last offseason, Okafor is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the league year March 13, Herbie Toepe of NFL.com reports.

At the time Okafor signed, he was coming back from an Achilles injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season. As part of the deal, Okafor's representatives reportedly bargained for a clause in Okafor's contract that allowed the defensive end to become an unrestricted free agent if he totaled at least three sacks in 2018. Since Okafor ultimately recorded four sacks, he was able to trigger the clause, which now sets the 28-year-old up for a potential pay raise on the open market this offseason.