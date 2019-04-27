Saints' Alize Mack: Getting chance in NOLA
The Saints selected Mack in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 231st overall.
The highly-regarded high school recruit out of Las Vegas failed to make much of a name for himself at Notre Dame, but Mack (6-foot-4, 249 pounds) posted respectable workout numbers for someone of his size at the combine and he has plenty of room to grow as both a receiver and blocker. The former is likely where he has the most potential at the pro level, though he may have a hard time cracking the Saints' 53-man roster out of training camp on a depth chart that otherwise includes Jared Cook, Josh Hill and Dan Arnold.
