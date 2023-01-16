Taylor recorded 46 tackles (39 solo) and 11 passes defended over 13 games in the 2022 season.
Taylor served as a core special-teamer over the first two weeks of the season before landing on IR with a knee injury for the following four games. Once he returned ahead of Week 7, the rookie second-rounder had to immediately step up into a starting role with top cornerback Marshon Lattimore sidelined for 10 games by an abdomen injury. As a result, Taylor played at least 85 percent of defensive snaps in all but two of the final 11 games. Taylor also paced the team's banged-up secondary in passes defended this season. This solid rookie campaign could have Taylor primed for a prominent role with the Saints for years to come.