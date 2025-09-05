Taylor (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but evidently looked good enough Friday to erase any doubts about his availability for Sunday's regular-season opener. He's set to occupy a starting cornerback role again in 2025 after starting 28 games over the previous two seasons for the Saints and notching 30 passes defensed over that span.