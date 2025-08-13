Taylor is currently battling a groin injury, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Taylor popped up on the injury report Tuesday, though it's currently unclear how long he'll be sidelined for. The 26-year-old is coming off career year last season, when he recorded 89 tackles (61 solo), including 4.0 sacks, and 16 pass breakups across 17 regular-season appearances with the Saints. He is expected to serve as one of the team's starting cornerbacks once again during the upcoming campaign.