Taylor (hip) is questionable to play against the Colts on Sunday in Week 8.

Taylor first popped up on the injury report when he logged a limited practice session Thursday, and he followed that with another limited session Friday. The second-year pro has logged at least 60 percent of the Saints' defensive snaps in each game so far this season, so his potential absence would certainly be felt. If Taylor does sit out Sunday, Isaac Yiadom could see more work.