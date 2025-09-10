default-cbs-image
Taylor recording two tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in a loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Taylor's sack of Kyler Murray came late in the fourth quarter and forced a Cardinals punt that allowed the Saints a final drive to try to come back from a six-point deficit. The 2022 second-round draft pick posted a career-high 4.0 sacks last season, and he's off to a strong start in that category in 2025. However, Taylor logged a modest 55 percent of the Saints' defensive snaps Sunday. That may have been due to the groin injury he dealt with during the week leading up to the contest.

