Taylor (hamstring) left camp after suffering a hamstring injury Wednesday, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports.

The Saints' second-year cornerback will miss some time after coming up with a hamstring injury during camp, but the injury isn't too serious according to head coach Dennis Allen. Last season, Taylor had a great rookie season for New Orleans, tallying 11 pass breakups and 46 tackles in his nine starts. Expect him to immediately slot back into the starting defense once he's healthy.