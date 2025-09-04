Taylor (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

A groin injury has limited Taylor's participation in each of the first two practices of the week. A full practice Friday would likely clear him of any injury tag heading into Sunday's regular-season opener against the Cardinals, though the 2022 second-rounder would still be on track to play with a limited practice. If Taylor is unable to play Sunday, the Saints would turn to Quincy Riley, Rejzohn Wright or Isaac Yiadom to start at outside corner opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry.