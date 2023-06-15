Taylor is taking snaps in the slot during mandatory minicamp this week, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.
Taylor stepped into a significant starting role during his rookie season last year while Marshon Lattimore tended to an abdomen injury. However, with Lattimore now healthy, Taylor is working to lock down a role as the team's third cornerback. The Tennessee product recorded 46 tackles and 11 passes defended in 2022.
More News
-
Saints' Alontae Taylor: Answers the bell in 2022•
-
Saints' Alontae Taylor: Restored to active roster•
-
Saints' Alontae Taylor: Returns to practice•
-
Saints' Alontae Taylor: Heads to IR with knee injury•
-
Saints' Alontae Taylor: Out for Week 3•
-
Saints' Alontae Taylor: Active against the Buccaneers•