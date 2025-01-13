Taylor totaled 89 tackles (61 solo), including four sacks, and 16 pass breakups across 17 regular-season appearances with the Saints in 2024.

Taylor's production continued to ascend during his third season with the Saints, as he tallied career highs in tackles, sacks and passes defended. The 2022 second-round pick also finished third on the team in tackles behind linebackers Demario Davis (136) and Pete Werner (92). Taylor's emergence as one of the best up-and-coming players on the Saints' defense should set him up for a prominent role in 2025, which will also be the final season of his rookie contract.