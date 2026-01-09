Saints' Alontae Taylor: Logs strong 2025 campaign
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor tallied 83 tackles (59 solo), including two sacks, and 11 passes defended with two interceptions across 17 appearances in 2025.
Taylor posted slightly lower production following his career-best 2024 campaign. He still finished with 75 or more tackles for the third straight season, and he has recorded double-digit passes defended in all four seasons of his career. The 2022 second-rounder has had a strong start to his career, which should set him up for a solid payday this offseason.
