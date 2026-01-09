Taylor tallied 83 tackles (59 solo), including two sacks, and 11 passes defended with two interceptions across 17 appearances in 2025.

Taylor posted slightly lower production following his career-best 2024 campaign. He still finished with 75 or more tackles for the third straight season, and he has recorded double-digit passes defended in all four seasons of his career. The 2022 second-rounder has had a strong start to his career, which should set him up for a solid payday this offseason.