The Saints selected Taylor in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 49th overall.

Speed is Taylor's calling card, as the corner out of Tennessee ran a 4.36 in the 40-yard dash at the combine. He isn't a finesse player, though, as Taylor racked up 60 tackles in his senior season to go with two interceptions. His physicality will allow the Saints to use him near the line of scrimmage and his speed will make him an asset in coverage.