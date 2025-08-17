Taylor (groin) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Jaguars, Erin Summers of the Saints' official site reports.

Taylor has been dealing with a groin injury this past week and won't suit up for Sunday's contest. His absence opens the door for Rico Payton, Isaac Yiadom and Quincy Riley to see snaps with the first-team defense at outside corner opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry. Taylor's last chance to see preseason action is Saturday against Denver.