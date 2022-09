Taylor (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Taylor popped up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant and didn't practice Friday. The rookie third-round pick has played mostly on special teams, but he did play 18 defensive snaps in Week 2 after not seeing any during his NFL debut. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 4 against the Vikings.