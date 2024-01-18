Across 17 games in the 2023 regular season, Taylor tallied 75 tackles, including one sack, and 14 passes defended with two interceptions.

Taylor transitioned to a new role this season as the Saints' primary nickel back, and the move appeared to pay off for team and player alike. The 2022 second-round pick logged a career-high in tackles along with his first NFL sack. He also nabbed the first two interceptions of his career over the final two games of the regular season, finishing tied for second on the team in passes defended behind fellow cornerback Paulson Adebo (18). Taylor has two seasons remaining on his four-year, $7.2 million contract.