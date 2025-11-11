default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Taylor tallied five tackles (four solo) and in interception in Sunday's 17-7 victory versus Carolina.

Taylor played a big role in the Saints' win, intercepting Bryce Young early in the fourth quarter with New Orleans clinging to a three-point lead. The Saints scored a touchdown on their ensuing drive, leading to their second victory of the campaign. The pickoff was Taylor's first of the campaign and marked his first interception since the 2023 season.

More News