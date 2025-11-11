Taylor tallied five tackles (four solo) and in interception in Sunday's 17-7 victory versus Carolina.

Taylor played a big role in the Saints' win, intercepting Bryce Young early in the fourth quarter with New Orleans clinging to a three-point lead. The Saints scored a touchdown on their ensuing drive, leading to their second victory of the campaign. The pickoff was Taylor's first of the campaign and marked his first interception since the 2023 season.