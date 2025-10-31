Taylor (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor was a limited practice participant all week due to a shoulder injury likely sustained in the Week 8 loss to the Buccaneers. The Tennessee product has impressed through eight appearances this season, recording 36 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and four passes defended. If he misses his first game of the season in Week 9, expect Michael Davis to have an expanded role as a boundary corner.