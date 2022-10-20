The Saints activated Taylor (knee) from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
Taylor was designated to return to practice Tuesday after sitting out the last four weeks on New Orleans' IR with a knee injury. Now, the second-round rookie will be available to play at the earliest possible opportunity. Taylor defended one pass while seeing the first defensive snaps of his career in Week 2 against Tampa Bay, and he could see a prominent reserve role with starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) out and Paulson Adebo (knee) questionable for Thursday's contest versus Arizona.