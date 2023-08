Taylor will likely operate as the team's slot corner this season, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Taylor was believed to be in competition with Bradley Roby for the role, but with Roby's announced release Tuesday, it appears the Tennessee product won the job. Taylor appeared in 13 contests for New Orleans in his rookie season after being selected in the second round of the 2022 Draft and compiled 46 combined tackles and 11 passes defended.