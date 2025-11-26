default-cbs-image
Taylor recorded six total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Atlanta.

Taylor was able to match his season-high five solo stops while he finished with at least six takedowns for the third straight game. The cornerback is now up to 56 total tackles (38 solo), including 1.0 sacks, whole also adding five passes defensed, one of which is an interception, over 11 contests this year.

