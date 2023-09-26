Taylor tallied five tackles (all solo), including one sack, and notched five pass defenses Sunday in a Week 3 loss to the Packers.

Taylor picked up his first NFL sack in the second quarter, taking down Jordan Love on a third-down play for a 14-yard loss. His most impressive feat, however, was his racking up of five pass defenses throughout the contest, and he now leads the league in that category with seven on the campaign. Taylor has also posted 14 tackles through three games, with four of them going for a loss.