Taylor recorded seven tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in a 29-6 win against the Jets on Sunday.

Taylor's third-quarter sack of rookie QB Brady Cook helped force a Jets punt. It was the second sack of the campaign for Taylor, with his first coming Week 1 against Arizona. Taylor has remained a steady presence in the Saints' secondary and has 70 tackles (including the pair of sacks) and seven defensed passes, including two interceptions, through 15 games this season.