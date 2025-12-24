Saints' Alontae Taylor: Takes down QB in Week 16 victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor recorded seven tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in a 29-6 win against the Jets on Sunday.
Taylor's third-quarter sack of rookie QB Brady Cook helped force a Jets punt. It was the second sack of the campaign for Taylor, with his first coming Week 1 against Arizona. Taylor has remained a steady presence in the Saints' secondary and has 70 tackles (including the pair of sacks) and seven defensed passes, including two interceptions, through 15 games this season.
More News
-
Saints' Alontae Taylor: Six stops in loss•
-
Saints' Alontae Taylor: Picks off pass in Week 10 win•
-
Saints' Alontae Taylor: Cleared to play Week 9•
-
Saints' Alontae Taylor: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Saints' Alontae Taylor: Nursing shoulder issue•
-
Saints' Alontae Taylor: Makes seven stops in Week 7 loss•