Taylor's stock is trending up following the Saints' 26-24 preseason win over the Chiefs on Sunday, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.

Taylor recorded two tackles in Sunday's contest, but his biggest impact came when he deflected a pass near the end of the first half, resulting in an interception for safety Ugo Amadi. The second-year cornerback still didn't have the cleanest game, however, as he was also beaten in coverage by Chiefs' wideout Richie James for a 43-yard completion earlier in the second quarter. Taylor figures to continue competing with longtime veteran Bradley Roby for the third cornerback spot behind Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo.