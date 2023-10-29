Watch Now:

Taylor (hip) is active for Sunday's contest against the Colts, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Taylor was a limited participant in practice both Thursday and Friday after popping up on the injury report with a hip injury. He's operated as the nickel cornerback behind starters Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo and will be crucial in limiting the Colts' passing attack in Week 8.

