Kamara ran for 23 yards on seven attempts, adding four receptions for 82 yards during Sunday's 31-28 win against the Steelers.

Following a three-game scoreless streak between Weeks 12 and 14 (76.3 YPG during that span), Kamara has tallied three rushing touchdowns in wins over Pittsburgh and Carolina the past two weeks, racking up more than 100 yards from scrimmage in each of those outings. He entered Sunday's contest red hot as a pass catcher, with 20 catches over his past three games (compared to 19 combined receptions in six games prior). That trend continued as he picked up four-plus catches for the fourth straight game, piecing together his greatest receiving output since Week 3 -- against a Steelers defense that's been tremendous in containing backs coming out of the backfield (rank among NFL's six best teams in both receptions and receiving yards allowed to the position). With home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs wrapped up, Kamara may not see more than one or two offensive drives as New Orleans concludes the regular season playing host to a Panthers team that's dropped seven straight games, giving up 26.9 PPG during that span.