Saints' Alvin Kamara: 105 total yards, two scores in win
Kamara ran for 23 yards on seven attempts, adding four receptions for 82 yards during Sunday's 31-28 win against the Steelers.
Following a three-game scoreless streak between Weeks 12 and 14 (76.3 YPG during that span), Kamara has tallied three rushing touchdowns in wins over Pittsburgh and Carolina the past two weeks, racking up more than 100 yards from scrimmage in each of those outings. He entered Sunday's contest red hot as a pass catcher, with 20 catches over his past three games (compared to 19 combined receptions in six games prior). That trend continued as he picked up four-plus catches for the fourth straight game, piecing together his greatest receiving output since Week 3 -- against a Steelers defense that's been tremendous in containing backs coming out of the backfield (rank among NFL's six best teams in both receptions and receiving yards allowed to the position). With home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs wrapped up, Kamara may not see more than one or two offensive drives as New Orleans concludes the regular season playing host to a Panthers team that's dropped seven straight games, giving up 26.9 PPG during that span.
More News
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores winning touchdown•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Garners 87 scrimmage yards in win•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Another modest performance in loss•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Held under 100 yards by Atlanta•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores in fifth straight•
-
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Scores twice in big win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16