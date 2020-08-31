Kamara's absence from practice since Friday is believed to be contract-related, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, Kamara's absence is believed to be unexcused. With Week 1 on the horizon, this is a situation worth closely monitoring, but Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football does encouragingly note that contract "talks between Kamara and the Saints have grown closer." While Kamara is not at practice, added first-team reps will be available for his top backup, Latavius Murray.