Kamara (illness) was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kamara seemed to indicate via his official Twitter account earlier in the week that this would be a possibility, so the official designation isn't entirely surprising. The star back will miss just one game after testing positive for COVID-19 and thus is set to play in the team's wild-card matchup against the Bears.

