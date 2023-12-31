Kamara (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The star running back was reported to be trending toward suiting up Saturday night, and his active status is now official. While his availability is certainly welcome news for fantasy managers counting on the versatile veteran in their leagues' critical postseason matchups, it's worth noting Kamara is coming off his most inefficient rushing day of the season -- he garnered 19 yards on nine carries against the Rams in Week 16 -- and faces a Buccaneers defense that's yielded just 64.3 rushing yards per contest in the last three games.