Kamara (ankle) is active for Sunday's game at the Rams.

Kamara has been playing through an ankle injury the last two contests and was listed as questionable for Week 9 after logging three limited practices. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported late Saturday that Kamara was in line to suit up Sunday, and the Saints have confirmed as much upon posting their inactive list. Kamara has mustered 74 yards from scrimmage and no TDs on 22 touches during the aforementioned two-game stretch and now will be working with new starting signal-caller Tyler Shough instead of Spencer Rattler moving forward.