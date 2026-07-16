Saints' Alvin Kamara: Agrees to new contract with Saints

Kamara and New Orleans agreed to terms Thursday on a restructured contract that gives him a $6 million base salary for the 2026 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kamara's revised deal can be worth up to $8.5 million in incentives, setting him up to play out his age-31 season, and potentially end his career, with the Saints. It remains to be seen how much volume will be attributed to Kamara behind new top running back Travis Etienne, who signed a four-year, $52 million deal with the team earlier this offseason, but the 10-year veteran's versatility and pass-catching ability will boost his chances of retaining fantasy relevance in PPR formats. Devin Neal (undisclosed), Kendre Miller (ACL), Ty Chandler and Audric Estime are all also competing for depth opportunities in New Orleans' backfield.