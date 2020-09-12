Kamara signed a five-year, $75 million extension Saturday which includes just over $34 million in guarantees, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The move comes only seconds after Vikings running back Dalvin Cook reportedly agreed to a five-year extension in the range of $62 million. It's a massive windfall for Kamara given the running back market in past seasons, although with a number of major backs already locked in to new deals, it makes sense why the Saints were so aggressive in re-signing its star running back. Kamara missed multiple practices during the latter stages of training camp with a minor back issue, one which was reportedly perceived as a holdout of sorts, but that was quickly denied by the running back according to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. Expect the newly minted $75 million man to be a major fantasy asset Week 1 in a major divisional tilt against the Buccaneers.