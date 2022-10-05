Kamara (ribs) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.
Like he did last week prior to being inactive this past Sunday versus the Vikings in London, Kamara has a cap on his practice reps. He'll have opportunities to bump up to all activity Thursday and Friday, after which the Saints may give him a game-day designation for Sunday's contest against the Seahawks. Mark Ingram again would be the main beneficiary if Kamara is limited or out this weekend, with Dwayne Washington and Tony Jones the other running backs on New Orleans' active roster.