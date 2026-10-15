Kamara (back) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

With back-to-back capped sessions under his belt this week due to a lingering back injury, Kamara has one more chance to get back to full Friday, at which point the Saints may tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game at the Giants. Even if he's able to suit up this weekend, though, he's been in a tight timeshare with Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson the last two games, turning his 17 touches into 64 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs.