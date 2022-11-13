Kamara rushed the ball eight times for 26 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Steelers. He added three receptions for 19 yards.

Kamara turned in his second consecutive disappointing performance and his lowest yardage total of the season. That was due in part to a season-low eight rushes, but Kamara also struggled to find room to operate as both a rusher and receiver. His longest gain of the day went for 14 yards on the ground, but he was otherwise bottled up. The Saints' offense has gone stagnant of late with Andy Dalton under center, which will continue to make it difficult for Kamara to consistently produce moving forward.